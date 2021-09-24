Confirmed Google Ads Outage Causing Billing Confusion

Sep 24, 2021 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Google confirmed there was an "account outage issue" that resulted in some ads to stop serving for a period of time in the afternoon of September 22nd. This caused a bunch of advertisers to be confused when they reviewed their stats and billing reports.

Yesterday, Kirk Williams asked on Twitter "Did anyone else see an odd billing glitch yesterday evening in Google Ads? Only saw a few others talk about it, only some accounts impacted. Ads dropped and then came back with a vengeance after what I imagine was a fix implemented." Many replied that they did see this.

Ginny Marvin from Google shortly after confirmed there was an issue on Twitter, she said "There was an account outage issue in the afternoon (PST) of 22nd September, which caused some ads to stop serving temporarily. The issue has been resolved and no action is required."

Here are some of the complaints about the issue:

You can see more complaints on this on Twitter.

So you are not alone if you saw this issue.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

