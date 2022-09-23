Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google's Overlapping Algorithm Updates, Product Reviews Update, Confusing HTTPS Report & Google Ads Serving Bug

In this week's video, we cover how Google said they try not to overlap search algorithm updates but then announced the rollout of the fifth product reviews update before the core update was done. We also dug into the product reviews update and what we are seeing from it. There is a bug with Google Ads preventing some ads from serving for the past day or more. The other week, Google released a new HTTPS report in Search Console, well, it is causing a lot of confusion. Google’s John Mueller posted what he considers to be a quality issue with a site. Google Search Console’s international targeting report is now really gone. Google said it de-duplicates based on almost duplicates as well. An SEO survey says that SEOs find link acquisition the most challenging part of SEO, and this year. Google is testing highlighting text in the people also ask box. Google is testing placing the image thumbnail in a different location in the top stories carousel. Google is also testing two people also ask results. Bing is testing colored sitelinks box. Google Ads self-upgrade tool is rolling out for local campaigns to performance max campaigns. Also, Monday and Tuesday are a Jewish holiday, Rosh Hashanah, and I will be offline but my site will have scheduled posts - however some folks turn off their site and John Mueller shared tips on how to turn off your site, temporarily, in these cases. Also, I am offline Monday and Tuesday for Rosh Hashanah, happy Jewish new year. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: This week's video recap is sponsored by Duda, the Professional Website Builder You Can Call Your Own.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!