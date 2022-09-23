Bing Tests Colored Sitelink Boxes

Microsoft Bing is testing background colors for the sitelinks section of the search result snippet. I am not sure I like this look but it does indeed make the sitelinks stand out a lot - what do you think?

I was indeed able to replicate this but it was first spotted by Khushal Bherwani on Twitter, here is a screenshot you can click on to enlarge:

Here are more screenshots:

🧵2⃣



↗️ Here is the what we see normally - pic.twitter.com/Q48JtCD8wg — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) September 21, 2022

