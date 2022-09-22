Survey Says Again: Links The Most Challenging Area Of SEO

About a year ago, Brodie Clark posted a poll asking SEOs which area of SEO do you find the most challenging. The response a year ago was by far link acquisition and the response this time around is the same, link acquisition. Surprise, surprise.

Here is the new poll that has almost 700 responses, showing 55% said link acquisition is the most challenging, followed by technical SEO at 25%, then copywriting at 11% and then local SEO at 9%.

Which area of SEO do you find the most challenging? — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) September 20, 2022

Here is last year's poll, which looks very very close:

Which area of SEO do you find the most challenging? — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) October 27, 2021

Do you all agree?

