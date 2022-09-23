Daily Search Forum Recap: September 23, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has a confirmed Google Ads issue that may cause serving and budget issues, and yes, it is causing a lot of confusion and frustration. Google Search and Google Ads does not guarantee a click will lead to a conversion. Google does de-duplicate based on almost duplicates. Microsoft Bing is testing colored Sitelinks in search. Google Germany asks the reviewer before a review is removed after it was reported. I also posted the weekly SEO video recap filled with discussions of updates and more.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.