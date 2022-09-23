Daily Search Forum Recap: September 23, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has a confirmed Google Ads issue that may cause serving and budget issues, and yes, it is causing a lot of confusion and frustration. Google Search and Google Ads does not guarantee a click will lead to a conversion. Google does de-duplicate based on almost duplicates. Microsoft Bing is testing colored Sitelinks in search. Google Germany asks the reviewer before a review is removed after it was reported. I also posted the weekly SEO video recap filled with discussions of updates and more.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Ads Bug May Prevent Some Ads From Serving
Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, posted last night that Google Ads has an issue where some ads may not be served. "Google is aware of an internal issue impacting ads serving," she wrote. She said, "the impact of this issue may prevent ads from serving in certain circumstances for your account."
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google's Overlapping Algorithm Updates, Product Reviews Update, Confusing HTTPS Report & Google Ads Serving Bug
In this week's video, we cover how Google said they try not to overlap search algorithm updates but then announced the rollout of the fifth product reviews update before the core update was done. We also dug into the product reviews...
- Bing Tests Colored Sitelink Boxes
Microsoft Bing is testing background colors for the sitelinks section of the search result snippet. I am not sure I like this look but it does indeed make the sitelinks stand out a lot - what do you think?
- Google Search & Google Ads Do Not Guarantee Conversions
Google's John Mueller and Ginny Marvin said that both on the organic search side and paid search ad side, Google does not guarantee clicks will lead to conversions.
- Google De-Duplicates Search Results Based On Almost Duplicates
Google's John Mueller said Google Search will de-duplicate its search results based on almost duplicates. John said this on Twitter the other day when asked about canonicalizing international URLs.
- Google Asks German Reviewers If They Object To Reported Reviews Being Removed
Did you know that in some countries, like Germany, if you report a review as being fake or spam, Google will email the reviewer about the objection and see if they respond? Mike Blumenthal spotted that in a Google Business Profile help thread.
- Google Europaallee Space Looks Stunning...
Here is a photo from the new Google Europaallee office in Zurich that caught my eye. It looks like just a relaxing place to work or relax. This was shared on Instagram recently and I thought you'd al
