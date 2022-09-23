Google De-Duplicates Search Results Based On Almost Duplicates

Sep 23, 2022 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

near duplicate content

Google's John Mueller said Google Search will de-duplicate its search results based on almost duplicates. John said this on Twitter the other day when asked about canonicalizing international URLs.

John wrote "We do de-duplicate based on "almost-duplicates" (I forgot the actual name), so that might be what you're seeing there." I do wonder what the name is for deduplicating "almost duplicates."

Here are those tweets:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Bing Tests Colored Sitelink Boxes
 
blog comments powered by Disqus