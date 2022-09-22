Google Search Console International Targeting Tool Is No Longer Available

As we reported last month, Google has now officially deprecated the International Targeting report in Google Search Console. If you try to access the report, Google will show you a message that says "This report is no longer available here."

Here is a screenshot:

Google will continue to support and use hreflang tags on your pages. However, the ability to target search results to specific countries using Search Console country targeting was determined to have little value for the ecosystem, and is no longer supported, Google said.

Here is a screenshot of when the tool worked:

FYI - the international targeting tool in Search Console will be deprecated after September 22. If you want to take a look at the hreflang reports, it would be good to download those asap. https://t.co/TOTLzXb8JN pic.twitter.com/tH09gBHMOe — 🌽〈link href=//johnmu.com rel=canonical 〉🌽 (@JohnMu) September 21, 2022

