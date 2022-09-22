Google Search Console International Targeting Tool Is No Longer Available

Sep 22, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
As we reported last month, Google has now officially deprecated the International Targeting report in Google Search Console. If you try to access the report, Google will show you a message that says "This report is no longer available here."

Here is a screenshot:

Google will continue to support and use hreflang tags on your pages. However, the ability to target search results to specific countries using Search Console country targeting was determined to have little value for the ecosystem, and is no longer supported, Google said.

Here is a screenshot of when the tool worked:

click for full size

I also did have John's reminder about this in my newsletter last night.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

