Google Tests Top Stories Thumbnail Placement Locations

Sep 21, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google is testing placing the thumbnail image on the top stories carousel in Google Search at the top and also at the bottom. I believe normally you would see the image in the top spot, but Google is testing it also at the bottom.

I was able to replicate this myself but Valentin Pletzer first posted about it on Twitter. Here are screenshots I grabbed, you can click on them to enlarge:

Bottom:

click for full size

Top:

click for full size

This is something I wouldn't typically notice but it is technically a big change... I do wonder if this has a significant impact on click-through rates form Google Search.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

