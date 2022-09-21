Google Tests Top Stories Thumbnail Placement Locations

Google is testing placing the thumbnail image on the top stories carousel in Google Search at the top and also at the bottom. I believe normally you would see the image in the top spot, but Google is testing it also at the bottom.

I was able to replicate this myself but Valentin Pletzer first posted about it on Twitter. Here are screenshots I grabbed, you can click on them to enlarge:

Bottom:

Top:

This is something I wouldn't typically notice but it is technically a big change... I do wonder if this has a significant impact on click-through rates form Google Search.

