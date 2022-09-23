Google Ads Bug May Prevent Some Ads From Serving

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, posted last night that Google Ads has an issue where some ads may not be served. "Google is aware of an internal issue impacting ads serving," she wrote. She said, "the impact of this issue may prevent ads from serving in certain circumstances for your account."

Basically, some Google Ads advertisers are noticing weird instances with their ad spend. Scott Ostermiller wrote "Is anyone else in the #ppcchat world seeing MAJOR issues with Google Ads today? My spending has basically halted completely." Sagor Sikdar wrote "So Google Ads decided to randomly suspend 2 of my account in the pretext of circumventing policy on ads that have already been running for months? This client is critical at the moment and this definitely gives me more fires to douse."

Ginny Marvin responded to both of those complaints on Twitter linking to her tweet about this "internal issue" with Google Ads:

Google is aware of an internal issue impacting ads serving. Our product and policy teams are actively working on a solution. Currently, the impact of this issue may prevent ads from serving in certain circumstances for your account. We will follow up with updates/resolutions ASAP — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) September 22, 2022

People are not really clear about the issue and advertisers are scratching their heads on what to do.

There has been no update since last night, so it might not be resolved. Plus the only issue reported on the Google Ads Status Dashboard is related to an issue with Google Ad Manager Reporting affecting a majority of users as reported here. But it is not clear if the two are related. Update, Google confirmed with me they are two separate issues and unrelated.

Update: This is now resolved: