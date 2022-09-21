Google Tests Highlighting Text In People Also Ask As Well...

Last week we saw Google testing highlighting text in the featured snippets. Now I am seeing reports of Google testing highlighting text in the people also ask.

Yes, people also ask are part of featured snippets, so it makes sense but I wanted to document this separately.

Here is a screenshot from Shalom Goodman on Twitter of this in action:

Like I reported earlier, Google was testing yellow and blue highlights in featured snippets, here are old screenshots of that:

Also, Google is testing a new larger font:

(SEO)

It seems like there's a new font for the PAA.



Also, there's highlighting in PAA. I know we've recently seen highlighting in Featured Snippets.@rustybrick have you seen this?



The second image is regular pic.twitter.com/sFUkY6ZgGR — Shalom Goodman (@ShalomGood) September 19, 2022

@rustybrick

Google is testing big font size on the search for People also ask: pic.twitter.com/KunbE8QEdC — nishant Gupta (@nishant76026848) September 20, 2022

