Google Tests Highlighting Text In People Also Ask As Well...

Last week we saw Google testing highlighting text in the featured snippets. Now I am seeing reports of Google testing highlighting text in the people also ask.
Yes, people also ask are part of featured snippets, so it makes sense but I wanted to document this separately.
Here is a screenshot from Shalom Goodman on Twitter of this in action:
Like I reported earlier, Google was testing yellow and blue highlights in featured snippets, here are old screenshots of that:
Also, Google is testing a new larger font:
It seems like there's a new font for the PAA.
