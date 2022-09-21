Google Tests Highlighting Text In People Also Ask As Well...

Sep 21, 2022 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Last week we saw Google testing highlighting text in the featured snippets. Now I am seeing reports of Google testing highlighting text in the people also ask.

Yes, people also ask are part of featured snippets, so it makes sense but I wanted to document this separately.

Here is a screenshot from Shalom Goodman on Twitter of this in action:

Like I reported earlier, Google was testing yellow and blue highlights in featured snippets, here are old screenshots of that:

click for full size

click for full size

Also, Google is testing a new larger font:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

