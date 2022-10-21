Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Spam Update, Site Name & Favicons, New Sponsored Ad Label and More

The Google October 2022 spam update, the first spam update since last November, started and was completed within 42 hours, I have more on that in the video. Google also has rolled out a new Site name and favicon design for the mobile search results, with new structured data. With that, Google has rolled out the new bold black “sponsored” ad label. On that label, Google is working on a fix for some favicons not displaying properly in Google Search. Google product panels are testing an expanded pricing detail interface. Google is also showing trending now on the shopping results. Google is testing the interactive knowledge panels directly in the auto-complete search drop-down box. Google is testing a new local find and also grouping photos by categories in the local panels. We are also seeing third-party appointment services hijacking the local business profiles links. Also, we are now seeing reviews being removed in mass from some local business profiles. Google is rolling out My Ad Center to all. Google Ads is working on decreasing invalid leads through Performance Max. Google Ads is testing a broad match-only setting, which upset many advertisers. Google Ads has three new reporting columns now. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

