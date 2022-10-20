Google Ads Performance Max Working On & Investing In Decreasing Invalid Leads

Oct 20, 2022 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

There have been some complaints about using Performance Max with Google Ads with lead generation sites. The concern is that many or some of the leads end up being invalid. Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, said Google is "working to address concerns about invalid leads and are increasing investment in preventable measures."

The complaint came from Tiffany Shears who wrote "We have found a lot of fake leads coming through on performance max for lead gen. Unfortunately not all our clients have the ability to give feedback or have CRMs we can connect. Does anyone know how to reduce fake leads?"

Ginny Marvin responded saying "We are actively working to address concerns about invalid leads and are increasing investment in preventable measures. We also suggest advertisers take the following measures when possible to help reduce leads from users who don’t provide accurate information."

Here are those tweets:

Here are some of the responses to that:

What do you all think?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: October 19, 2022
 
blog comments powered by Disqus