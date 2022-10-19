Google Ads Has Three New Reporting Columns

Google Ads announced three new reporting columns including results, results value and conversion goals columns. Google said these columns are available on the Campaigns page for tables and charts, as well as in custom reporting pages like the Report Editor or Custom dashboards and at the manager account level.

(1) Results column: The results column shows the number of conversions you have received across your primary conversion actions for each of the standard goals in your Google Ads account. It also shows the impact this campaign is driving against goals it's not optimizing towards.

Here is a screenshot of this showing multiple conversion actions:

(2) Results value column: The results value column shows the calculated conversion values you have received across your primary conversion actions for each of the standard goals in your Google Ads account.

Here is a screenshot of this one:

(3) Conversion goals column: The conversion goals column will show the goals listed in your Google Ads campaign-level settings that drive performance.

Here is a screenshot showing the conversions goals by campaign:

