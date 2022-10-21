Daily Search Forum Recap: October 21, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
That was fast, the Google October spam update is now fully rolled out in less than two days. Google My Ad Center is now also fully rolled out. Google is testing interactive knowledge panels in the auto-complete search box. Google is removing tons of reviews from business listings. Third-party appointment services are hijacking a lot of the booking features in Google local listings. And don't miss my SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google October 2022 Spam Update Completed In ~42 Hours
In less than about 42 hours, Google has fully rolled out the last spam update - the Google October 2022 spam update. The update began on October 19, 2022, at about 11 am ET and was completed on October 21, 2022, at about 5 am ET.
- Report: Google Reviews Being Removed From Local Business Profiles
There are numerous reports of Google doing some mass pruning and removals of reviews from the local maps results, from Google Business Profile listings. This is done every now and then, it is unclear if this is a bug or some new filter being applied to already approved reviews.
- Third Party Appointment Services Hijacking Google Local Business Profile Panels
Google Maps and local panels have shown booking, appointment, reservation, and other ordering solutions from third parties for many years. And while we have a way to opt-out, it is still causing a lot of confusion and frustration for these small businesses.
- Google Interactive Knowledge Panels In Auto-Complete Search Suggestions
We have seen Google place a lot of goodies in the search box auto-complete and search suggestions, including people also ask and other forms of answers. But remember the new interactive knowledge panel design? Google seems to be testing a version of that in the auto-complete drop-down.
- Google My Ad Center Rolling Out To All
Google My Ad Center is now rolling out globally to all users, giving users the ability to control the ads they see or do not see, across Google Search and Google properties. Google said you will "also be able to block sensitive ads and learn more about the information used to personalize your ad experience."
- Google Colorful Reindeer
I am not sure what this is exactly, I thought it was a sheep with reindeer like horns but I don't know. This is some sort of reindeer at the Google Seattle office, with colorful cotton balls?
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Spam Update, Site Name & Favicons, New Sponsored Ad Label and More
The Google October 2022 spam update, the first spam update since last November, started and was completed within 42 hours, I have more on that in the video. Google also has rolled out a new Site name and favicon design for the mobile search results, with new structured data...
