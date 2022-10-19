Google Ads Setting For Broad Match Only For Entire Campaigns Is A Limited Test

Michael Kerr spotted a new Google Ads test that lets you click a button to turn on broad match keywords across your whole domain. That set fear into the ads community where they thought Google might do away with match types completely. Google clarified this is a limited test and match types are not going away.

Here is Michael's tweet sharing this beta setting that reads "broad match keywords work with Smart Bidding to help you reach your campaign goals. Ads may show on searchers that are related to your keyword, which can include searchers that don't contain the keyword terms." Then there is a toggle for:

On: Use broad match keywords for your entire campaign which can control who sees your ads with precise brand controls, clear insights on what keywords are working for your campaigns and features that help Google Ads automatically improve keywords.

Off: Use keyword match types:

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, responded on Twitter saying "Match types are not going away. This is a limited beta to test workflow simplification and new features tied to match type for advertisers interested in using broad match for their whole campaign. We don’t have anything else to share at this time."

Nicole Farley covered this at Search Engine Land first.

