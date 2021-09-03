Search News Buzz Video Recap: Sept 1 Google Search Update, Title Changes, Google Ads RSAs, Search Console Data Lost & More

This week, I posted the monthly Google webmaster report - catch up there on search topics you may have missed. Google may have done a search ranking algorithm update on September 1st. Google did say the page experience update is done rolling out, for the most part. The title changes in Google continue, I discussed an idea on how to control titles, that the title change does not impact rankings, that you should not simply replace your HTML titles with Google’s titles and some data from third parties on this title change. Google Ads is dropping expanded text ads for responsive search ads in June 2022. Google Ads quality score it not changing with that RSA change but you should focus on ad strength metrics, Google says. The missing Google Search Console data is lost forever for August 23rd and 24th. Google added shipping and return annotations to Google Shopping and Google Search. Google says try to limit on rich result markup per page, there is no defined order. Google has internal tools to check site quality. John Mueller said he often uses Bing to debug issues with Google. Chrome beta can display your competitors site above yours, when a customer is on your site. Google is testing expandable search snippet carousels. And a survey shows that most SEOs do not use Bing Webmaster Tools. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

