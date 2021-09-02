Chrome Beta Can Display Competitors When Customers Are On Your Site

Part of the latest version of the Chrome beta, not out to the masses yet, is a feature named "continuous search." Continuous search basically will show you search results along the top of the page when you are browsing web sites. Essentially, it can show your competitors sites when people are looking at your site.

Glenn Gabe is testing it out and he showed a screenshot of him browsing Dick's Sporting Goods website and Google suggesting he visit GolfDigest.com to buy golf shoes instead of buying them on Dick's Sporting Goods. Here is the screenshot he shared on Twitter:

To be fair, you do need to turn on this feature:

And hold on. Check out the options you have when enabling the flag. Show after second SERP, show on reverse scroll, **enabled with double-row chip**... Wow, when that's enabled, the extra row with the other search listings is large w/2 rows. Has title and domains. Oh boy... pic.twitter.com/JrdpNThM3i — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) August 31, 2021

If you want to try it, download Chrome Beta on your mobile Android device or other devices and enabled with double-row chip on the browser.

