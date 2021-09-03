Google Ads Quality Score Not Changing But Maybe Focus On Ad Strength

With Google's plans to drop support for expanded text ads for responsive search ads, some paid search experts are asking if the Google Ads quality scores will change. Ginny Marvin from Google said on Twitter no, "Quality score isn't changing."

While no changes are coming to quality score, with this change, Ginny did say it is "best to focus on Ad Strength as a tool to improve effectiveness of your ads."

Google Ads Ad strength provides advertisers with feedback to help you focus on providing the right messages to your customers. Google said Ad strength has two components: the overall rating that indicates the effectiveness of a relevant ad, and the specific action item(s) that can improve the strength of the ad.

Ginny said when it comes to ad strength and RSAs, "on average, advertisers see clicks & conversions increase 9% when Ad Strength improves from Poor to Excellent."

Here are those tweets:

Quality score isn’t changing. It’s best to focus on Ad Strength as a tool to improve effectiveness of your ads. On average, advertisers see clicks & conversions increase 9% when Ad Strength improves from Poor to Excellent. More here: https://t.co/upJgo17Iic — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) September 1, 2021

Just to be clear, quality score and ad strength are different:

Hi All, Ad strength is completely separate from quality score and doesn’t have any direct impact. Pinning can lower the Ad strength rating as it reduces the number of combinations that the system can generate. 1/2... — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) August 31, 2021

Hi Brad, Nothing's changed. It's an indicator of both relevancy & diversity of your ad combos which can improve performance and correlate to an uplift in clicks and conversions. The increase in both clicks & conversions was seen on average across all advertisers. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) September 2, 2021

You can learn more about Ad strength over here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.