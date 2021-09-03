Google Ads Quality Score Not Changing But Maybe Focus On Ad Strength

Sep 3, 2021 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
With Google's plans to drop support for expanded text ads for responsive search ads, some paid search experts are asking if the Google Ads quality scores will change. Ginny Marvin from Google said on Twitter no, "Quality score isn't changing."

While no changes are coming to quality score, with this change, Ginny did say it is "best to focus on Ad Strength as a tool to improve effectiveness of your ads."

Google Ads Ad strength provides advertisers with feedback to help you focus on providing the right messages to your customers. Google said Ad strength has two components: the overall rating that indicates the effectiveness of a relevant ad, and the specific action item(s) that can improve the strength of the ad.

Ginny said when it comes to ad strength and RSAs, "on average, advertisers see clicks & conversions increase 9% when Ad Strength improves from Poor to Excellent."

Here are those tweets:

Just to be clear, quality score and ad strength are different:

You can learn more about Ad strength over here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

