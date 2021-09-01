Google Ads To Drop Expanded Text Ads For Responsive Search Ads In 2022

Sep 1, 2021
Google announced yesterday that on June 30, 2022 it will drop support for expanded text ads for responsive search ads. Google said responsive search ads will be the only Search ad type that can be created or edited in standard Search campaigns. The existing expanded text ads will continue still serve for the time being.

Google's responsive search ads will automatically test different combinations and learn which combinations perform best of your ad headlines and descriptions and put the best together for you, automatically.

Google's official launch of responsive search ads beta was in May 2018 with the display network beta of this in 2016. It then officially went out of beta in October 2019 and in February 2021 Google made responsive search ads the default campaign type.

What Is (Is Not) Changing

  • Starting June 30, 2022, you will no longer be able to create or edit expanded text ads.
  • Expanded text ads will continue to serve, and you will still see reports on their performance going forward.
  • You will still be able to pause and resume your expanded text ads, or remove them if needed.
  • Google strongly encourages you to transition to responsive search ads.

Why The Change

Why the change? Google said "this change will help simplify the way you create Search ads and make it easier for you to drive performance with our automated tools." Adding "Responsive search ads help you compete in a wider variety of relevant auctions by delivering ads that adapt to show the right message for the right query. This means that you can drive incremental conversions and create fewer ads—all while spending more time on strategic initiatives for your business."

Google said "advertisers that switch from expanded text ads to responsive search ads, using the same assets, see an average of 7% more conversions at a similar cost per conversion."

Timeline

In terms of timeline, Google said after June 30, 2022, you'll no longer be able to create or edit expanded text ads. However, your existing expanded text ads will continue to serve alongside responsive search ads, and you'll still see reports on their performance going forward. Additionally, you will be able to pause and resume your expanded text ads or remove them if needed. You will also still be able to create and edit call ads and Dynamic Search Ads. Google recommends that you have at least one responsive search ad in every ad group in your Search campaigns by June 30, 2022.

Search Community Reaction

I asked the PPC community what are there thoughts on this and this is what they had to say:

