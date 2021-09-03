Daily Search Forum Recap: September 3, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has finally finished rolling out the page experience update in search. Google Ads quality score is not changing but you may want to look more into ad strength as a signal. Google says changing IP addresses is mostly a non-issue for SEO. Google said with prerendering you don't need all the site functionality to work for Googlebot. Microsoft Bing is testing "skip to web results" in the search results. And I published the weekly SEO video recap. Have a wonderful and safe weekend.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Sept 1 Google Search Update, Title Changes, Google Ads RSAs, Search Console Data Lost & More
This week, I posted the monthly Google webmaster report - catch up there on search topics you may have missed. Google may have done a search ranking algorithm update on September 1st. Google did say the page experience update is done rolling out...
- Google Page Experience Update Fully Live In Search & Top Stories
Google has announced yesterday afternoon that the Google page experience update is now done rolling out, this includes being fully live in Google Search and Top Stories. Google said in a week, it will also be fully live in the Google News App.
- Google Ads Quality Score Not Changing But Maybe Focus On Ad Strength
With Google's plans to drop support for expanded text ads for responsive search ads, some paid search experts are asking if the Google Ads quality scores will change. Ginny Marvin from Google said on Twitter no, "Quality score isn't changing."
- Google: Prerendering With GoogleBot You Don't Need All Your Site's Functionality To Work
Martin Splitt from Google said it is not necessary to have all your site's functionality operate like it would for a user, when you are prerendering for GoogleBot. He said you don't have to worry about this for Google Search purposes.
- Google: Changing IP Addresses A Non-Issue But Can Impact Crawl Rates
Google's John Mueller said that when you change your sites IP address, maybe because you are moving to a new server, it would be mostly a "non-issue" for ranking and SEO purposes. But it can have a temporary impact on your crawl rate as Google learns how much it can crawl the new server.
- Bing Search Tests "Skip To Web Results" Button
Microsoft Bing is testing a feature to let searchers skip down to the web results, past the ads, past the knowledge panels and direct answers and people also ask boxes and just see those web results. The link is attached to the left side bar of the page and anchors you down to the proper portion of the search results.
- Video: Google Kirkland Volleyball Match
We know Google has a volleyball court at the main Google Mountain View campus but they also have one in the Kirkland, Seattle office. Here is a video shared on Instagram of a bunch of people playing
Other Great Search Threads:
- As if high school seniors don’t have enough on their plates, the mobile SERP for all schools has ED deadlines as Nov 1 2020. Cc: @dannysullivan https://t.co/BQHIBmawCP, Matt Hames on Twitter
- On Mobile > Google: I am seeing Intent specific "image carousels" in Google Images. I have recorded it. It might be new. CC: @rustybrick SIR. https://t.co/ctTsiXwOP1", Saad AK on Twitter
- Google is ruining my business and I don’t know what else to do. We’ve tried everything, Reddit
- Googlebot doesn't randomly check sitemap-like URLs. If you want something used as a sitemap file, it needs to be submitted properly (linking to it from a web-page doesn't help)., John Mueller on Twitter
- U.S. DOJ Preparing New Lawsuit over Google Advertising Business, WebmasterWorld
- What subjects worked out and didn't for a site or blog?, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google page experience update is now rolled out
- What does crypto have to do with SEO and PPC?; Thursday’s daily brief
- The future of local marketing: Promote your business and convert customers for life
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Ramping Up Google Analytics 4, Practical Ecommerce
Industry & Business
- 46 SEO Job Interview Questions to Assess a Candidate’s Knowledge, Search Engine Journal
- Botify raises $55 million to optimize search engine indexing, TechCrunch
Links & Content Marketing
- 3 Hot Takes: The (Always-On) Show Business of Content, Content Marketing Institute
- Content Marketing vs. Link Building: What Makes Them Different?, I Love SEO
Local & Maps
- Apple looking to Korea and Japan for 'Apple Car,' plans 2024 launch, AppleInsider
- Google Releases New Google Maps Update with Big News for Android Auto Users, AutoEvolution
- How to Hide Your House From Nosy People on Google Maps, Lifehacker
Mobile & Voice
- Apple must face class action lawsuit over Siri privacy intrusions, AppleInsider
- Apple's first AR/VR headset will need to be connected to an iPhone, AppleInsider
- Apple’s AR/VR Headset Will Need Connection to Other Device Such as iPhone, The Information
SEO
- Can You Trust the Site Authority Metric?, BruceClay
- How to Optimize eCommerce Product Pages for SEO: Best Practices from Experts, Jet Octopus
- Lessons from our first Community News Summit, Google Blog
- SEO Forecasting Guide - Comparing Tools & Templates, Inflow
PPC
- 8 Key PPC Marketing Metrics to track in 2021, PPC Hero
- Apple pushes pop up for Personalized Ads on Apple apps in iOS 15, AppleInsider
- Defanging Google's FLoC: 3 User Privacy Concerns, Dagmar Marketing
- Ecommerce PPC - Q&A with Google & Vertical Leap, Vertical Leap
- Retail media and online media platforms, Microsoft Advertising
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.