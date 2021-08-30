Survey Says Most SEOs Do Not Use Bing Webmaster Tools

Most SEOs do not login to Bing Webmaster Tools, a recent Twitter poll determined. The poll asked "SEO's do you ever log in to Bing Webmaster Tools?"

49.5% said No, they do not login to Bing Webmaster Tools

36.2% said Yes, they do login to Bing Webmaster Tools

14.3% said "does that even exist

So that says to me 63.8% of SEOs do not use Bing Webmaster Tools.

It had 1,220 results, which is a pretty big response.

Here is the Twitter poll:

SEO's do you ever log in to Bing Webmaster Tools? — Eli Schwartz (@5le) August 19, 2021

This is a shame because Bing Webmaster Tools has a nice array of SEO diagnostic tools, even if you do not care about your Microsoft Bing search rankings.

