Google Adds Shipping / Return Annotations To Shopping & Search Results

Google announced it has added new shipping and return annotations in Google Search and Shopping results. This works across both the free and paid listings.

Here is what it looks like in Google Search:

Google said that shoppers can now see when their orders will arrive, with shipping annotations like "Free delivery by Fri, Dec 24,” “Get it by Dec 24” and “Free X-day” for products that ship for free in five business days or less. To give shoppers more confidence in their purchases, you can now indicate extended holiday return windows with return annotations like "Free 90 day returns" or "Free returns until Jan 31.”

You can learn more about return annotations here.

