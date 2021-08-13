Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Ranking Update, Pages Dropping In & Out, Big Publishers Benefit & Author URLs and Rankings

This past weekend we had yet another unconfirmed update around August 6th. Google may be having an indexing bug for the past month or so where pages are dropping in and out of the index. Google may investigate cases where big brand publishers are ranking too highly for keywords when their content is really not all that great for those phrases. Google now added the ability to specify the author details in article structured data, but will it help your site and articles rank better? Google said each core update that is released can be unique and unique impact the rankings at Google. Google said it is still working on migrating sites to mobile-first indexing. Google shared insights into the data in the Search Console insights reports. Google Search Console does not filter out all bot traffic. Google structured data testing tool is now a landing page to the other tools. Google is testing affordable picks in the mobile search results. Google is now enforcing some business listings to have physical addresses. Google Local pack can now show “updated today” for inventory. Google asks if you want more custom metrics in Google Ads. Google Ads Editor 1.7 is now out and supports hotel ads, extension forms and much more. Google AdSense launched a new ad format named full-screen inline ads. Google updated its podcasting requirements to include more details on the show level in your RSS feed. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

