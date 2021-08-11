Do You Want More Custom Column Metrics In Google Ads?

Ginny Marvin from Google asked that if you want additional custom column metrics in your Google Ads report, that you let her know on the AdsLiaison account on Twitter. Ginny wrote "Is there a Custom Column metric you'd like to see added? The team is working on an update and open to suggestions."

Here is the tweet, but obviously, you need to be on Twitter to reply:

Is there a Custom Column metric you'd like to see added? The team is working on an update and open to suggestions. #ppcchat https://t.co/9TGeOzU3Rv — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) August 9, 2021

Maybe I can convince Ginny to read the comments below on this story, in addition to the responses on Twitter.

Here is one suggestion:

