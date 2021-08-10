Google Ads Editor 1.7 Gains Hotel Ads Lead, Extension Forms & More

Google, after a false start, announced the release of version 1.7 of Google Ads Editor. Google Ads Editor 1.7 brings Hotel ads, easier downloads, YouTube audio ads, lead form extensions, additional recommendation types and the deprecation of Showcase ads, plus more.

This release comes after version 1.6 released last April.

In version 1.7 include:

(1) YouTube Audio: Google Ads Editor now fully supports YouTube Audio campaigns, ad groups, and ads.

(2) Hotel campaigns: Google Ads Editor now provides full support for Hotel campaigns.

(3) Lead form extensions: Google Ads Editor now supports lead form extensions, which make it easier for customers to reach out to you as they search, discover, or watch relevant content.

(4) Support for more extensions:

Asset-based sitelink extensions, also known as "Sitelinks (upgraded)"

Asset-based structured snippet extensions, also known as "Structured snippet extensions (upgraded)"

Asset-based callout extensions, also known as "Callout extensions (upgraded)"

Related videos extensions for Video campaigns

(5) Faster Downloads: Google Ads Editor will give you the option to select which entity types (such as campaigns) to download. This feature enables faster downloading.

(6) Target CPA to Maximize conversions and Target ROAS for Max conversion values:

For search campaigns, you can now add target cost-per-action (CPA) bidding to Maximize conversions strategy, as well as target return on ad spend (ROAS) bidding to Maximize conversion value strategy.

Where previously Target CPA strategy was used, you can use Maximize conversions with target CPA bid instead. You can also use Maximize conversion value with target ROAS bidding instead of Target ROAS strategy.

These situations include the following: (A) Creating a new search campaign: Google Ads Editor previously defaulted to Target CPA bidding under certain circumstances, and now defaults to Maximize conversions strategy. (B) Applying certain recommendations (Such as Target CPA Opt-in or Target ROAS Opt-in): Search campaigns are automatically opted into Maximize conversions or Max conversion value strategies instead.

(7) And Showcase ad groups are no longer supported in Google Ads Editor. These ads and ad groups have been deleted, and can’t be created.

Forum discussion at Twitter.