Daily Search Forum Recap: August 13, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google released new podcast feed requirements for search and Google podcast discovery. Google said moving links around your page won't help with rankings. Google AdSense launched new full screen inline ads. Google My Business doesn't have different review policies for different types of businesses. Microsoft Bing is testing orange colored links in search. Got a thing on Yoda and I posted the weekly video recap. Have a wonderful and safe weekend all!
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Ranking Update, Pages Dropping In & Out, Big Publishers Benefit & Author URLs and Rankings
This past weekend we had yet another unconfirmed update around August 6th. Google may be having an indexing bug for the past month or so where pages are dropping in and out of the index...
- Google Podcasting Requirements Updated: Show Level Detail Required
Google has posted a document about upcoming changes to the Google podcasting requirements coming by September 21, 2021. All podcast RSS feeds must now include more details on the show level to be eligible to appear in Google Search and Podcasts recommendations.
- Google: Moving Links Around On A Page Won't Boost Your Search Rankings
John Mueller of Google said that by just moving a link from one position on a page to another position on a page - you likely won't see any ranking boost from that action. He said on Twitter "I wouldn't assume that you'd get a boost out of just moving links from one part of the page to another part though."
- New Google AdSense Full-Screen Inline Ads
Google launched a new ad format for the Google AdSense ad units named full-screen inline ads. Full-screen inline ads are full-screen banner ads that appear inline with your content as a user scrolls the page.
- Google My Business Reviews Policies Don't Differ Based On Type Of Business
Google has confirmed that it did not make changes to its Google My Business reviews policies despite the SEC rule change. Google told Colan Nielsen, "the policies currently applied to Google Reviews do not differ for different business types or categories. We do not have special enforcement, requirements or functionality for financial advisors at the moment."
- Bing Testing Orange Colored Link Overlays
Microsoft Bing is testing a bit more color in its Bing Search results interface. When you mouse over a hyperlink, Bing may color that link orange as opposed to just keeping it blue and then underlining the link.
- Yoda At Google Zurich
Here is a photo from a few years ago, actually 2017, of Yoda being Yoda at the Google Zurich office. We've seen him also in the Dublin office, but here he is in Zurich. This was shared on Instagram
