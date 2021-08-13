Google Podcasting Requirements Updated: Show Level Detail Required

Google has posted a document about upcoming changes to the Google podcasting requirements coming by September 21, 2021. All podcast RSS feeds must now include more details on the show level to be eligible to appear in Google Search and Podcasts recommendations.

Google emailed me saying "on September 21, 2021, Google will begin enforcing updated information requirements for all podcasts on the Google Podcasts platform. A podcast that does not provide the required information cannot appear in Google Podcasts recommendations. The podcast can still appear in Google and Google Podcasts search results and users can continue to subscribe to it."

All podcast RSS feeds must now include the following information at the show level (i.e. elements directly under the channel tag) to be eligible to appear in Google's podcast recommendations:

On September 21st, any podcasts still missing any of these requirements will not be eligible for Google recommendations. The podcasts will continue to be searchable and be displayed on the user subscription list in Google Podcasts. Google will continue to crawl your podcasts regularly and can surface them in recommendations within 48 hours once all requirements have been implemented.

More details can be found in this Google Podcasts Help thread.

I received this email notification but here is the screenshot from Azeem who posted it on Twitter:

@rustybrick just had this email - upcoming changes to Google podcasting requirements.



RSS feeds need updating to include all of the information below before September 21st. pic.twitter.com/StIiozE2EE — Azeem (@AzeemDigital) August 12, 2021

