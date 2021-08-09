Google Search Console Doesn't Filter Out All Bot Traffic

Google's John Mueller confirmed that Google Search Console doe snot filter out all bot traffic. John said on Twitter in response to someone suspecting seeing bot traffic in the Performance report, "sometimes it can be from bots - we don't necessarily filter all of that out in Search Console."

Michael Jarrett noticed the spike in clicks and impressions in the performance report in Google Search Console and asked "I have a bit of GSC puzzle. My client is experiencing a large level of clicks & impressions from a set of keywords that exactly match the page title. This is too specific to be searched for & I, therefore, worry this relates to a bot for the month of June, this accounts for 20% of our monthly clicks. This has sharply increased over the past few months as you can see from the diagram below."

Here is the chart showing the increase:

Danny Sullivan didn't know but John Mueller said bots can get in there:

Sometimes it can be from bots - we don't necessarily filter all of that out in Search Console. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) August 6, 2021

We do try to filter these out in Search Console, but it is sometimes visible. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) August 9, 2021

So keep that in mind, when it comes to looking at weird keyword data in Search Console.

