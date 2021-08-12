Google Still Working On Moving All Sites To Mobile First Indexing - No ETA

Google's John Mueller said this week that the search company is still not done moving sites to its mobile-first indexing. This was suppose to be completed March of this year, after moving the deadline from September of last year.

In March we reported that Google was going to migrate over the last batch of sites to mobile first indexing soon. This was after moving the mobile first indexing deadline from September 2020 to March 2021. Well, Google is still not done moving some sites to mobile-first indexing, even now, in August 2021.

Here is John's tweet about this:

We're still working on moving the remaining sites over to MFI. If you're sure that things are set up well on your end, I wouldn't try to "force" it -- my assumption is we're just not on the batch that includes your site at the moment. Also, MFI is not just MF, it's the content. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) August 10, 2021

As you can see, Google is "still working on moving the remaining sites over to MFI." MFI stands for mobile-first indexing in case you were wondering.

Google began the process of mobile first indexing back in November 2016, over four years ago.

Forum discussion at Twitter.