Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Shows Ranking Factors, Core Updates Impact PAAs, Redirected Signals Can Last Forever & AMP Icons Are Gone

Google is rolling out a feature to show in the about this result overlay why the company ranked that page for that query, it is pretty cool. John Mueller of Google confirmed that core updates can influence the people also ask (PAA) results in Google Search. Gary Illyes of Google said that if a redirect is in place for a year, the signals passed will remain forever, even after the redirect is removed. Google has finally dropped the AMP labels in the mobile search results. And a report shows that now 23% of the top stories carousel URLS are not AMP URLs, this is up from 12% a few weeks ago. The review snippets/stars are missing from the Google Search results for some reason. Daniel Waisberg from Google shared sketches of what different traffic drops look like in Google Search. Google tried hard to clarify the Google News inclusion process, but I think it failed. Google Shopping has new promotion and deal features and also new reporting. Alan Kent of Google also shared SEO best practices for deal and promotion pages. Google launched the SeekToAction markup for key moment videos in search. Google posted an updated search operators document that reveals the limitations these operators have. Google now supports math solver rich results in the performance report in Search Console. Google said that pages that say no results found can easily lead to soft 404s. Google AdSense launched new faster and better performing AdSense code. Google Ads has a new three strikes and you’re out policy. Google Maps launched a new more detailed restaurant review page. Google is testing a map on the right side of the local pack. Google redesigned the question hub. And so sad to report that we lost another SEO soul this past week, Bob Gladstein. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!