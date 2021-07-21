New Google Ads Three Strikes And You're Out Policy

Google Ads is instituting a new three-strikes and you're out policy starting in September 2021. Starting in September, Google will issue a warning and then up to three-strikes for violations of Google's Enabling Dishonest Behavior, Unapproved Substances and Dangerous Products or Services policies. After the third strike, your account can be suspended.

Google said this includes ads promoting deceptive behavior or products such as the creation of false documents, hacking services, and spyware, as well as tobacco, drugs and weapons, among other types of content. The policies themselves are not new, but the three strikes approach is. Google said "these types of ads have long been prohibited, but now we are introducing increasing penalties with each strike applied."

Here is how it works:

(X) Warning: First instance of ad content violating our Enabling Dishonest Behavior, Unapproved Substances and Dangerous Products or Services policies. No penalties beyond the removal of the relevant ads.

(1) First strike: Violation of the same policy for which you’ve received a warning within 90 days. The account will be placed on a temporary hold for three days, during which ads will not be eligible to run

(2) Second strike: Violation of the same policy for which you’ve received a first strike within 90 days of the first strike. The account will be placed on a temporary hold for seven days, during which ads will not be eligible to run. This will serve as the last and final notice for the advertiser to avoid account suspension

(3) Third strike: Violation of the same policy for which you’ve received a second strike within 90 days of the second strike. Account suspension for repeat violation of our policies.

Google will email advertisers for any of these warnings and strikes. However, strikes expire after 90 days and the account is considered in good standing if there are no additional violations.

Advertisers will still be able to appeal any enforcement decisions to Google.

Google does hope to expand the the strikes system in phases to cover more of its Google Ads policies.

