Daily Search Forum Recap: July 23, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google now shows why it ranks a specific search result by labeling which factors caused it to rank. Google may have fixed the soft 404 issue causing pages to be de-indexed. Google confirmed a bug with review snippets (stars) being dropped from the search results. Google says some file extensions can confuse Google Search. Google redesigned the Question Hub a bit. I also posted the weekly video recap and more.

