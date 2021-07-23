Daily Search Forum Recap: July 23, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google now shows why it ranks a specific search result by labeling which factors caused it to rank. Google may have fixed the soft 404 issue causing pages to be de-indexed. Google confirmed a bug with review snippets (stars) being dropped from the search results. Google says some file extensions can confuse Google Search. Google redesigned the Question Hub a bit. I also posted the weekly video recap and more.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Shows Which Ranking Factors Resulted In A Page Ranking
Google is rolling out a new feature for the about this result overlay that actually tells searchers (and SEOs) why Google is ranking that page for that given query. Yes, Google is telling you which high level ranking factors are the reason this page is ranking.
- Google Removed A Soft 404 Classifier To Fix Some Deindexing Bugs
Google's John Mueller said this morning that the Google Search team has removed a classifier it was using to determine soft 404s. As a reminder, a ton of sites were complaining about pages being deindexed and noticed a spike in soft 404s reported by Google Search Console.
- Google Review Snippets Missing From Search Results (Confirmed Bug)
Over the past couple of days, Google stopped showing review snippets, the stars under the search result snippets, for all queries. I did ask Google about this yesterday morning, as it really seems like a bug, but I have not heard back yet.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Shows Ranking Factors, Core Updates Impact PAAs, Redirected Signals Can Last Forever & AMP Icons Are Gone
Google is rolling out a feature to show in the about this result overlay why the company ranked that page for that query...
- Some File Extensions Can Confuse Google Search
Technically, when it comes to using file extensions in your URLs, it doesn't really make a difference which one you use for ranking purposes. .PHP, .HTML, .ASP, etc - it doesn't matter. But if you use image based file extensions for web page based file extensions, that might end up confusing Google Search for a period of time.
- Google Question Hub Redesign & Features
Google Question Hub which has been in beta for years but officially launched earlier this year seems to have undergone a redesign. I am not sure when this happened but Eric Heiken noted it on Twitter and I think he is right, it looks new.
- Recap Of The Google Search Central Unconference 2021
A few weeks ago marked the second Google Search Central Unconference edition, almost a year after the first one took place (though most probably remember the first edition under a slightly different name, the Virtual Webmaster Unconference).
- Old Google Coder Clock
Here is an old photo from the old Google Kirkland, Seattle office, of a clock on the wall. It is a coder clock that shows how much of the day a coder sleeps, games, hacks and codes.
