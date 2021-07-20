New Faster Google AdSense Embed Code

Google has announced that is launched a new version of its AdSense code that improves ad performance. I assume that means it performs better with the page experience update and core web vitals metrics.

Google wrote that is "recently launched a new version of the AdSense code. The new AdSense code allows AdSense to trigger optimization features earlier which can improve the performance of the ads on your site. The new ad code works for both Auto ads and ad units."

Here is what the new code looks like for both Auto ads and ad units (click to enlarge):

Google said you do not have to update the old code to the new code. Google wrote "there's no requirement to replace the existing ad code on your site." "However, you're welcome to update your ad code if you want to take advantage of the new optimization features," the company added.

Google also said that you avoid having a mix of old and new ad code on the same page.

Anyone test this to see if the new code type performs better with core web vitals?

