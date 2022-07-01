Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google June 27th Update, Communicating On Updates, Rich Results Guidelines Update, SEO, PPC, Local, News & More

We may have had another update, an unconfirmed Google Search algorithm update on June 27th and 28th. Google’s Danny Sullivan talked about how Google communicates about Google algorithm updates at the Google NYC SEO meetup. Google has updated the rich results guidelines to disallow marking up products that are widely prohibited or regulated, or that can facilitate serious harm to self or others. Google has clarified more on the 15MB Googlebot indexing limit. Google updated its crawl stats report help documentation. Google posted a video on SEO tips for e-commerce sites. Google explained how to inject canonical link tags using JavaScript. I had to post a reminder that Google no longer users the supplemental index, which was sad. Google added a pros and cons feature to the Google Search snippets. Google Top Stories now groups news stories by topics. Google is testing expandable local related courses. Google’s automobile knowledge panel marks hybrids and electric cars as green. Google Maps is testing a new local panel with tabs and images. Google is testing a new feature to find places through reviews. Bing is testing a “click to see full answer” feature and “from this page” feature which is featured snippets. Bing is also tested showing “use tab” in the autocomplete bar. Google is automatically selecting background colors for some image snippets. Google is also testing shading Google Shopping Adcs background colors and is also testing retail merchant brand sliders. Google also added a Discover Shopping search filter to filter by Black-owned, Latino-owned, Veteran-owned or Women-owned businesses. Google is going to pay Wikipedia for repurposing its content, which is big. And I went to the Google NYC SEO meetup at the Google Chelsea building this week, I posted a short video of it that you can find linked to at the end of this video. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

