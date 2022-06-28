Google Shopping Ads Tests Retail Brand Slider

Google seems to be testing a new feature for shopping ads, where as you slide through the shopping ads carousel, it shows you which stores retail brands are being displayed. I cannot currently replicate this but it does help you see which merchants are being featured in this shopping ads carousel.

Here is a GIF I made from a video shared from Khushal Bherwani on Twitter of this in action:

He shared a lot more examples on Twitter:

🧵 it could be new.



Because here is the normal version of shopping ad for same query without any seperator and filters by brand name. pic.twitter.com/LjD57zRMe4 — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) June 24, 2022

Here are more examples:

I just had a random Google search, and noticed these ads in Google SERP with Brand filter.

NB: DuckDuckGo is a search engine, not a rain coat brand. (As I mentioned just had a random search)@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/BMUEl6nn26 — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) May 21, 2022

It is subtle, I am not sure that I dislike it or not.

