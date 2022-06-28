Google Shopping Ads Tests Retail Brand Slider

Jun 28, 2022
Google seems to be testing a new feature for shopping ads, where as you slide through the shopping ads carousel, it shows you which stores retail brands are being displayed. I cannot currently replicate this but it does help you see which merchants are being featured in this shopping ads carousel.

Here is a GIF I made from a video shared from Khushal Bherwani on Twitter of this in action:

He shared a lot more examples on Twitter:

Here are more examples:

It is subtle, I am not sure that I dislike it or not.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

