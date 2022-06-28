Bing Autocomplete Tells Searches To Use Tab To Fill In

Jun 28, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Bing Search
Microsoft Bing is testing a new annotation in the autocomplete search results to communicate to searchers that they can tap the tab key to finish the autocomplete without clicking on the term. Here is a screenshot of this that I can replicate - no you cannot click on the word "tab" but using tab on your keyboard does do the work.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani and he posted this on Twitter.

Honestly, I think most searchers would find that annotation very confusing and not know what to do with it. But I guess it is worth testing...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

