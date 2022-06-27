Bing Search Results Tests "Click To See Full Answer"

Here is a weird one from Microsoft Bing, it seems to be tested "click to see full answer" in its search results answer section before showing you the answer. I mean, this seems super counterintuitive for a search engine to require an additional click, but hey - search engines test a lot of things.

This was spotted by David Iwanow on Twitter who posted this screenshot for the query [0.7 gbp to eur]:

I tried to replicate this in several browsers and even set my location the the UK, where I think David is based. I was unable to replicate this.

Here are more examples:

Again notice the hidden search result ( See Full Answer) in MS Bing, first time I notice in ads now in video search query.https://t.co/YnWcvzMcuf



🧐#BING pic.twitter.com/XaetLgZ2SX — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) April 19, 2022

As you can see, it says "we are learning about how to make search more useful for you." Again, I don't understand why this click would be useful but hey...

Here is what I see:

