Bing Testing From This Page Featured Snippet On Steroids

Jun 27, 2022 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Bing Search
Microsoft Bing is testing what might be a featured snippet on steroids with a section named "from this page" in the search results page. This box shows you detailed automated generated question and answer content.

This was spotted by German SEO consultant, Frank Sandtmann, who told me "Bing is now displaying a graphically improved version of their featured snippet. It contains dropdowns for several questions." The kicker... "these questions do not appear on this website," and he shared this example screenshot - click to enlarge to see the "From this page" section:

I checked the page and it is not written in a question and answer format on the site, so Bing is doing some magic to make this happen.

