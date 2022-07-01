Google Auto Knowledge Panel Adds Green Font For Hybrid & Electric Vehicles

Google Search has a knowledge panel for automobile and car related searches. If you search for a vehicle where there is an electric and/or hybrid option available, Google will say "hybrid available" and put that font in green.

This was spotted by Melissa Fach who said on Twitter "Haven't seen this in KPs before - the "hybrid available" in green."

Here is her screenshot:

Here is when there are ICE (internal combustion engine) and hybrid options:

And here is when there is electric vehicles:

Google wants you to go green with your next vehicle I guess.

