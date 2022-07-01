Google Shopping Search Discover Filter For Black, Women, Veteran & Latino Owned Businesses

Google has recently added a new "Discover" filter to the Google Shopping search side bar to filter shopping results by Black-owned, Latino-owned, Veteran-owned or Women-owned businesses. I think this was added at least a few months ago when Google added the smaller stores filter but I am not 100% sure on timing.

For some searches, you will see this filter on the left side, under the title "Discover." It lists Black-owned, Latino-owned, Veteran-owned or Women-owned businesses as possible selections - click on the image to enlarge:

Google has documented this in its help documents but that document was updated sometime between July 2021 and April 2022 to add this Discover feature in the content. So I do think this was added after Google added the black owned label to Google Shopping but probably around the same time Google added the smaller stores filter in March 2022?

Hat tip to Shameem Adhikarath who notified me of this on Twitter:

Google Shopping Filter By "Women-owned businesses". is it new? pic.twitter.com/Hp9Pjkz7bm — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) June 30, 2022

Forum discussion at Twitter.