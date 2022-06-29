Google Shopping Ads Carousel With Shaded Backgrounds

Jun 29, 2022 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google is using a gray shaded background color for some of the results within the Google Shopping Ads carousel. I was able to replicate this, where for some images, Google thinks a light gray background works better than a white background. This is not tiled, where every other result is shaded, it is based on some other algorithm, maybe the color of the photo of the product?

Here is a screenshot of this:

Saad AK shared videos of this on Twitter:

I am not sure if this is new or not but maybe it is?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: June 28, 2022
 
blog comments powered by Disqus