Daily Search Forum Recap: July 1, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google will no longer show rich results for products that are prohibited or regulated or can harm others. Google is testing "find places through reviews" which is neat. Google Shopping has a discover filter for black, women, veteran, latino owned businesses. Google's automobile knowledge panel highlights electric and hybrids in green. Google is replacing the background color of some images in the web search results. And I posted my weekly SEO video - hope you like it. Happy July 4th 🇺🇸.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- New: Google Rich Results Not Allowed On Prohibited, Regulated Or Harmful Products
Google Search has added new content guidelines to the rich results help document. These new guidelines directly disallow you to markup product or content that are widely prohibited or regulated, or that can facilitate serious harm to self or others. Google said it will simply not show rich results on such products.
- Google Search Find Places Through Reviews
Google seems to be testing or slowly rolling out a new local search feature in the main web search results named Find places through reviews. Google will show a review carousel for select local businesses that match your query in this web search feature.
- Google Shopping Search Discover Filter For Black, Women, Veteran & Latino Owned Businesses
Google has recently added a new "Discover" filter to the Google Shopping search side bar to filter shopping results by Black-owned, Latino-owned, Veteran-owned or Women-owned businesses. I think this was added at least a few months ago when Google added the smaller stores filter but I am not 100% sure on timing.
- Google Auto-Selects Background Colors For Search Result Snippet Images
Over the past few months Google has been auto-selecting background colors not just for image search results and not just for shading Google Shopping Ads but also for images added to the search result snippets in Google Search.
- Google Auto Knowledge Panel Adds Green Font For Hybrid & Electric Vehicles
Google Search has a knowledge panel for automobile and car related searches. If you search for a vehicle where there is an electric and/or hybrid option available, Google will say "hybrid available" and put that font in green.
- Google Be Colorful Backdrop
Here is a photo from Peter the Greeter at the GooglePlex in front of a "Be Colorful" sign that is super colorful with a lot of fun scenery around it. I assume this was for the Pride celebrations at t
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google June 27th Update, Communicating On Updates, Rich Results Guidelines Update, SEO, PPC, Local, News & More
We may have had another update, an unconfirmed Google Search algorithm update on June 27th and 28th. Google's Danny Sullivan talked about how Google communicates about Google algorithm updates at the Google NYC SEO...
Other Great Search Threads:
- It's a sample. I'd focus on the trends, especially on the problematic trends (low-scoring parts of the site), since the sample does sometimes change over ti, John Mueller on Twitter
- This is why I put my videos below the fold., John Mueller on Twitter
- Ya - it sounded like @JohnMu was about to fire @methode during the last Search Off the Record podcast, Barry Schwartz on Twitter
- Apologies for this. Agree not what most people would expect nor desire, even if there are sadly apparently a lot of these things described using those terms (which is what we match against). We'll look at, Danny Sullivan on Twitter
- Google In $90 Million Settlement Over Devs App Payment Service Fees, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google rich results guidelines now prohibits weapons, recreational drugs, tobacco & vaping products and gambling-related products
- How to migrate to Google Analytics 4: A step-by-step guide
- Google documents how to inject canonical tags using JavaScript
- 11 Google Sheets formulas SEOs should know
- Forecasting web traffic using Google Analytics and Facebook Prophet
- 3 ways to dominate with Google Auction Insights and search intelligence
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- #GTMTips: Preview Requests In Server-side Google Tag Manager, Simo Ahava's blog
- Data Sampling in GA4 - Good News for Heavy Traffic Sites?, Data Driven U
- Lifecycle Marketing Solutions To Scale Your Customer Lifetime Value (CLV), Tinuiti
- What is Google Analytics 4? Intro to the New Analytics Platform, Go Inflow
Industry & Business
- European, U.S. Groups Plan Salvo of Privacy Complaints Against Google, Wall Street Journal
- Google and U.S. developers find agreement over Google Play store, Google Blog
- Google sign-up 'fast track to surveillance', consumer groups say, BBC News
- Q&A with Barry Schwartz: How to Become the Ultimate Source by Doing What You Love, Internet Marketing Ninjas Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- 30 Content Marketing Statistics to Power Up Your Strategy in 2022, Databox Blog
- 30 Content Marketing Statistics to Power Up Your Strategy in 2022, Databox Blog
- Overcoming Content Ambiguity and Disorganized Data, Hill Web Creations
Local & Maps
- CarPlay's forthcoming fuel app will let drivers buy gas from the car, AppleInsider
- What Is Localism and How Does it Relate to Local SEO? - Moz, Moz
Mobile & Voice
- Google’s Android Automotive OS is coming to BMW cars next year, The Verge
- Vodafone, Google look to extend Wear OS smartwatch battery life, Reuters
- Google Assistant can remind you to change holiday alarms, 9to5Google
SEO
- How can you block content from Google Search?, Search Off the Record
- How to Audit Your XML Sitemaps, I Love SEO
- Quality Rater Guideline: Crib Notes to E-A-T, iPullRank
- SEO Split Test Result: How Negative review Snippets Can Impact SEO Performance, Semrush
- When Your SEO Competitors Don't Match What You Know, Moz
- Comparing the May 2022 Core Update to the June Update, RankRanger
- SEO Q&A: Site Migrations & Establishing SEO KPIs – with Sukhjinder Singh, Deepcrawl
PPC
- Get started scripting with Google Ads scripts templates, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Search Ads 360 vs. Google Ads: How SA360 Can Boost Your Google Ads Performance?, PPC Expo
- What is Optimized Targeting in Google Ads & How You Can Turn Off Optimized Targeting in a Campaign, Cypress North
Other Search
- Identifying Disfluencies in Natural Speech, Google AI Blog
- Moving Beyond Clicks: How Neeva Uses Human Evaluation of Search Quality to Take On Google, Surge HQ
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.