Daily Search Forum Recap: July 1, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google will no longer show rich results for products that are prohibited or regulated or can harm others. Google is testing "find places through reviews" which is neat. Google Shopping has a discover filter for black, women, veteran, latino owned businesses. Google's automobile knowledge panel highlights electric and hybrids in green. Google is replacing the background color of some images in the web search results. And I posted my weekly SEO video - hope you like it. Happy July 4th 🇺🇸.

