Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Ranking Update, Twitter Nofollows, More On Links, Google Features Come & Go and PPC News

This week, I published the monthly Google webmaster report - a great place to catch up on the Google news. Google may have done another algorithm update on July 5th and July 7th. Google created its own landing page for its algorithm update timeline. Google said course rich results require three courses to be eligible. Google said it is safe to delete your disavow file if you had no prior history. Google said the follow to nofollow ratio does not impact your rankings. Twitter added back the nofollow attribute to its links. Google Search Console’s link report seems to keep dropping links. Google Search Console Insights now supports GA4. Google removed the interesting finds search results feature. Google is testing things to do in an overlay format. Google is testing highly rated by users in search results. Google Merchant Center added auto-tagging for all free listings across all Google experiences. Google released version 2.1 of Google Ads Editor with a new overview page design. Google improved the Google Adcs location targeting options. Microsoft Advertising added automatic updates for Shopping Campaigns, auto-generated Remarketing Lists, more eligible UET tags migrating to the Microsoft Clarity insights experience, Customer match expanded to new markets and more. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

