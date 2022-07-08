Google Ad Editor Version 2.1 With Overview Page Design

Google has released Google Ads Editor version 2.1 that comes with a new look that is more colorful. The redesign seems way more enjoyable to look at and use than the current version. This was confirmed by Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison on Twitter who said version 2.1 is now out.

Here is the redesign first spotted by Boris Beceric on Twitter who wrote "Google Ads Editor just got a major upgrade." He shared this screenshot of the new look:

Ginny explained you can open this new page in the Ads Editor by going to Settings. There you can now choose to open Google Ads Editor on the Overview page, the Campaigns table or the view that was showing the last time you closed Editor. This screenshot above is the new overview page.

Version 2.0 of Google Ads Editor was released in March.

What else is new with 2.1?

Overview recommendation cards

Top recommendations

Asset performance

Asset group status

New overview cards are now available for:

Table header recommendations

Editor now shows a list of recommendations applicable to the currently viewed item type in the toolbar above the main table, so that these recommendations are featured even more prominently.

Primary Display Status

The Primary Display Status (PDS) shows more information for campaigns. For example, it now includes reasons why a campaign may not be serving.

Recommendations

Create a Local campaign

Set a target ROAS to capture upcoming traffic increases

Set a target CPA

Upgrade your Local campaigns to Performance Max

Use Display Expansion

Added support has been added for more recommendation types, including:

Warning dialogue for cross-account copy and paste

Editor supports copying items in one account and then pasting them into another. However, it can’t duplicate certain information tied to a particular account. When the copied items contain references to account-specific data and you paste these into another account, Editor will drop that data and the resulting copy will be incomplete.

Editor now shows a detailed warning listing all data types that would be dropped when the user initiates a cross-account paste operation.

Validate aligned budget or bid strategy

To prevent the deletion of an aligned shared budget, Editor now shows an error when a campaign is using a shared budget but not its associated portfolio bid strategy, or vice versa.

In the budget editing dialog, Editor now shows the name of the associated strategy when an aligned budget is chosen. In the bidding dialog, it now shows the name of the associated budget when an aligned strategy is chosen.

Video-Drive conversions campaigns with shopping

Editor now supports the shopping setting (Product Feed) and product groups for “Video-Drive conversions” campaigns.

Final URL expansion

Added support for "Final URL expansion" setting in Performance Max campaigns.

Initial view on start-up

Overview

Campaigns

The view shown when Editor was previously closed

Editor now allows you to specify one of the following views when a new window opens:

Global offers

Make the country of sale optional (you can allow it to be empty or be cleared if it’s not empty)

Include support for an optional feed label

In the shopping settings for Shopping and Performance Max campaigns, you can now choose to:

Lead form: custom questions, age question

In lead form extensions, Editor now supports custom (free-form text) questions, rather than limiting to a predefined set of questions.

Editor now allows any age between 18 and 65 for the "Are you over X years of age?" question. Previously, this was limited to 3 options: 18, 21, and 25.

Lead form extensions at account level

Editor now allows attaching lead form extensions at the account level, and disabling them at the campaign level. Previously, they could only be attached at the campaign level.

Budget Explorer

Editor now provides 3 possible budgets when making suggestions in the edit pane, including potential stats improvements. If a campaign or shared budget has a budget-raising recommendation associated with it, the budget editing dialog will now show 3 pre-computed budget points with stats and will automatically compute stats for a manually entered budget.

Deprecated features

Remove deprecated recommendation

"Include Display Network" option is no longer available for standard Shopping campaigns. It's always set to “Disabled”.

