Google Highly Rated By Users Search Carousel

Google is testing a new carousel in the mobile search results named "Highly rated by users." This will show product results that have, um, high ratings from user reviews.

Saad AK spotted this and posted a video on Twitter, here is a screen capture (yes, of course, I put the Casio watch int he screen capture):

Here is a video cast of it:

I saw "Highly rated by users" carousel in SERPs.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/MFwCi5UCXN — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) July 3, 2022

I personally do not see this feature yet but it doers not surprise me that Google is testing this.

