Google Search Console Insights Finally Supports Google Analytics 4

Google Search Console Insights, the cute analytics that joins Search Console and Google Analytics with a goal of making it easy to understand your content's performance, now works with sites that only use Google Analytics 4 (GA4). This is welcomed news for sites, like my new site - Lucid Insider, that was set up without Universal Analytics but instead with only GA4.

Google announced this on Twitter saying "Have a GA4 property but couldn't use it with Search Console Insights? Now you can! We are rolling out GA4 support, check it out!" I checked my new site and it works. A few days ago, it had almost zero data in Google Search Console Insights but now it is filled with fun data.

📢 Have a GA4 property but couldn't use it with Search Console Insights? Now you can! We are rolling out GA4 support, check it out! 🧑‍💻https://t.co/XTwC0VhfIW — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) July 6, 2022

As a reminder, we first reported about this back in June 2020 and then the following month it was live for a limited number of sites. Now Google is opening it for all over here.

Search Console Insights is an experience tailored for content creators and publishers and can help them understand how audiences discover their site's content and what resonates with their audiences. This new experience is powered by data from both Google Search Console and Google Analytics. It helps you answer these types of questions:

What are your best performing pieces of content?

How are your new pieces of content performing?

How do people discover your content across the web?

What people search for on Google before they visit your content?

Which article refers users to your website and content?

Here is what the reports look like for my new site:

I am super happy this is finally supported.

