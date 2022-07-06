Google Tests Things To Do Overlay Over Search Results

Jul 6, 2022
Google is testing a new user interface for the "Things to do" carousel. In this test, Google is overlaying the results on top of the search results, instead of taking you into a new page and set of search results.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who called this the Things to do carousel in pop up mode and he shared this video of it in action on Twitter:

I am not sure I like these overlays, Google has tried them before and they don't seem to stick as something Google widely uses throughout Google Search too much.

What do you all think?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

