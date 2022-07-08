Daily Search Forum Recap: July 8, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Check out the new Google Ads Editor, version 2.1, with a snazzy overview screen. Google added its own timeline for confirmed Google updates. Google Ads improved its location targeting features. Google Merchant Center will no longer disapprove listings that have "website needs improvement." Google said the ratio of follow to nofollow is not an SEO thing. And I posted my weekly video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- New Improved Google Ads Location Targeting Options
Google Ads seems to have added new location targeting options for your campaigns that let you better control who is seeing your search ads in Google. The options let you set who sees the ads and who is excluded from the ads.
- Google Creates A Landing Page With Major Ranking Updates Timeline
Google has created a new landing page in the Google Search Central help documentation section for the latests major algorithm updates. This is only the updates Google deems "relevant to website owners" and most hyperlink to their announcements on their blog about these updates.
- Google Ad Editor Version 2.1 With Overview Page Design
Google has released Google Ads Editor version 2.1 that comes with a new look that is more colorful. The redesign seems way more enjoyable to look at and use than the current version. This was confirmed by Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison who said version 2.0 is now out.
- Google Merchant Center Website Needs Improvement Policy Update: No Longer Disapproved
Two years ago, Google made a new Google Merchant Center policy named Website needs improvement. Well, now free listings accounts with this issue status are still active, but their products have limited visibility on Google.
- Google: Ratio Of Follow To Nofollow Links Never Causes SEO Issues
Google's John Mueller said on Reddit that any SEO or search ranking issues your site has would not be related to any sort of ratio between follow to nofollow links on your site. John said it is just not a thing and not the cause of any ranking issues.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Ranking Update, Twitter Nofollows, More On Links, Google Features Come & Go and PPC News
This week, I published the monthly Google webmaster report - a great place to catch up on the Google news. Google may have done another algorithm update on July 5th and July 7th. Google created its own landing page for its algorithm...
- The New Google Europaallee Campus In Zurich
Matt Brittin, Google's President of Google Europe, shared photos on Twitter of the new Google Europaallee campus in Zurich, Switzerland. It should fit 5,000 Google employees.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Easily the most straight forward explanation of the difference between View-Source HTML and Rendered HTML via @g33konaut https://t.co/yKm4QPHqlQ ProTipâ„¢: Use console.log(document.documentElement.outerHTML) to export, Eric Wu on Twitter
- No, there is no SEO advantage to using Webp or any other specific image format. We do use speed (via Core Web Vitals) for search, but you can make fast pages with images in a variet, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Webinar: Accessibility, compliance and user experience improve SEO
- Google updates advanced location options for Performance Max campaigns
- Google releases Ads Editor version 2.1 with 13 new features
- Google to ease ad restrictions for abortion pill providers
- Google Merchant Center auto-tagging now supported on all shopping experiences
Other Great Search Stories:
Feedback:
