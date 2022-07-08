New Improved Google Ads Location Targeting Options

Google Ads seems to have added new location targeting options for your campaigns that let you better control who is seeing your search ads in Google. The options let you set who sees the ads and who is excluded from the ads.

The target options now include:

Presence or interest: People in, regularly in, or who've shown interest in your target locations

Presence: People in or regularly in your targeted location.

The exclusion options now include:

Presence: People in your excluded locations

Presence or interests: People in, regularly in, or who've shown interest in your excluded locations

Kasim Aslam shared a screenshot on Twitter, which I embedded below, and said "A gift from the Google Gods!! Y’all, this is a big, big deal. I’m hopeful it’ll help crack down on all of the junk traffic we’re seeing in lead gen accounts specifically. Fingers crossed!"

Nicole at Search Engine Land has a confirmation from Google, she wrote "“In campaign settings under “Location options,” advertisers will now find the ability to target based on physical “Presence” or “Presence or interest”. For Performance Max campaigns for online sales with a product feed, we’ll also be adding advanced location exclusions for “Presence” or “Presence or interest” similar to what is available in Smart Shopping campaigns today,” a Google representative told us.

New for Performance Max > With advanced location targeting controls you can target based on physical “Presence” or “Presence or interest”.

And if you’re using a product feed, you can exclude by “Presence” or “Presence or interest,” similar to Smart Shopping.

➡️More to come soon! https://t.co/oErceRPb6H — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) July 7, 2022

A lot of search marketers are super happy about these location targeting settings.

