Microsoft Advertiser Gains Automatic Updates For Shopping Campaigns, Auto-Generated Remarketing Lists & More

Microsoft announced a bunch of new features and other news for the Microsoft Advertising platform. These include automatic updates for Shopping Campaigns, auto-generated Remarketing Lists, more eligible UET tags migrating to the Microsoft Clarity insights experience, Customer match expanded to new markets and more.

The big news is the new automatic updates for Shopping Campaigns where you will have these two new features automatically enabled by July 10th.

(1) Automatic item update enables crawling of your website to gather price and availability data (in stock, out of stock) for the product offers you upload through the Merchant Center. If Microsoft detects a price mismatch or availability problem (out-of-stock item) between what you have provided in the product feed and what you have on your website, Microsoft will automatically update your product information to provide the best experience to your customers.

If you decide not to use the automatic item update service, you can opt-out via the Merchant Center UI, by navigating to the Automatic updates tab under Settings.

(2) Automated coupons through Merchant Promotions where you can promote products directly from your Microsoft Shopping Campaigns inventory with special offer tags. These tags appear at the bottom of your product ad as “special offer” links, helping to increase customer engagement. To make your latest coupon offers more visible to your customers, Microsoft will be automatically creating Merchant Promotions for your Microsoft Shopping Campaigns by using crawled data directly from your website. This data is being ingested every 12 hours to make sure that we only showcase your latest promotions. The automated coupons will only apply to store-wide promotions and not to individual products.

You can opt out of automated Merchant Promotions via the Merchant Center UI, by navigating to the Automatic updates tab under Settings and selecting Block crawled data.

Also Auto-generated Remarketing Lists are now available in all Microsoft Advertising markets. If you’re looking for a fast and easy way to get started with remarketing, or if you’re already using remarketing and want to optimize performance, this is the perfect feature for you. These lists are remarketing lists that are automatically created for you, designed to help you re-engage with users in an even faster, easier way—and boost performance, Microsoft said.

There are three types of auto-generated Remarketing Lists. You can use one, two, or all three lists together along with existing remarketing and audience targeting lists.

All Visitors List. A list of users who visited your site in the past 30 days (UET required).

All Converters List. A list of users who converted within the past 180 days (UET and active conversion goals required).

Smart Remarketing List. A list of users likely to convert, powered by our audience intelligence, and designed to deliver a higher conversion rate (UET and active conversion goals required).

To access these new Remarketing Lists, navigate to Tools > Shared Library > Audiences. You will also see a pop up to let you know you have new Remarketing Lists to use.

More eligible UET tags migrating to the Microsoft Clarity insights experience. Microsoft is going to be enabling more eligible UET tags to the experience soon. Microsoft said that the second phase of the Clarity migration will start the week of July 11th. If you’ve been selected for this migration, you have received an email from Microsoft Advertising informing you of the change and an option to opt out ahead of time.

Customer match expanded to new markets including Monaco, Andorra, Holy See (the Vatican), San Marino, South Africa, Turkey, Serbia, Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Republic of North Macedonia, and Montenegro.

And there is more news over here.

